MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends rebound; other Gulf markets flat

DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets were little changed in early trade on Tuesday as oil prices slipped further, though Dubai’s bourse edged up, extending gains after it bounced off technical support in the previous session.

The Dubai index edged up 0.4 percent to 3,944 points with most stocks positive. The benchmark had turned around on Monday after hitting an intra-day low of 3,911 points, close to chart support at its May low of 3,913 points.

Builder Arabtec was the most traded stock and rose 1.4 percent, recovering further from a sharp drop earlier this week when the firm posted its third quarterly loss in a row.

Heavyweight developer Emaar Properties edged up 0.4 percent and Gulf Navigation, which last week said it had nearly tripled its profit for the first half of 2015, surged 4.0 percent.

On other Gulf markets, investors were cautious. Abu Dhabi , Qatar and Oman were flat and Kuwait’s index slipped 0.1 percent.

Low oil prices, which analysts say are the main reason for the Gulf markets’ weakness this month, slipped again on Tuesday, while Asian equities fell to a two-year low on worries about cooling demand in China. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and John Stonestreet)