FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets firm after oil, Asian bourses stabilise
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets firm after oil, Asian bourses stabilise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates stock markets were firm in early trade on Tuesday after oil prices and Asian bourses stabilised at least temporarily, encouraging UAE retail investors to buy back property shares in particular.

Dubai’s index, which had tumbled over 8 percent in the past two days, climbed 2.3 percent in the opening minutes. Leading real estate developer Emaar Properties gained 2.1 percent and DAMAC Properties rose 3.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s market edged up 0.1 percent as Aldar Properties gained 0.9 percent. Kuwait was 0.4 percent higher, though Oman slipped 0.3 percent.

Most fund managers are unwilling to say Gulf markets have bottomed, however, as long as oil prices haven’t established a clear floor. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.