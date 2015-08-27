FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises on improved global backdrop
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises on improved global backdrop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Thursday in response to gains on Wall Street and by Asian bourses, and as Brent crude oil climbed 2.9 percent to $44.40 a barrel in Asian trade.

The better global backdrop encouraged investors who were convinced by Tuesday’s strong rebound of Gulf markets that stocks had established a floor for at least the short term - though not necessarily in the longer run.

Dubai’s index gained 2.9 percent, with Emaar Properties up 3.1 percent and DAMAC Properties climbing 2.9 percent. Some volatile stocks favoured by local retail investors soared, with Amlak Finance jumping 9.6 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s market rose 1.6 percent as Aldar Properties surged 4.6 percent.

Qatar was up 1.7 percent as Gulf International Services, the most heavily traded stock, added 4.6 percent. The drilling rig provider is closely correlated with oil prices. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.