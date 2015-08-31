FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets fall after oil pulls back
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 31, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets fall after oil pulls back

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Monday after oil prices retreated again and China dragged down Asian equities.

Brent crude slipped 1.3 percent to $49.41 per barrel on Monday morning as traders took profits after last week’s rebound. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.4 percent and China’s Shanghai index was down 1 percent.

Dubai’s index fell 1.1 percent with most stocks in the red. Developer DAMAC was the most traded stock, falling 0.9 percent after a 7.0 percent surge in the previous session.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark lost 0.4 percent in another broad pull-back. Qatar’s bourse slipped 0.3 percent.

Ezdan Holding, one of the stocks whose weighting in MSCI’s emerging markets index is increasing from Sept. 1, edged up 0.3 percent. Passively managed funds, which replicate indexes, usually adjust their positions on the last trading day before benchmark reviews take effect.

However, Commercial Bank of Qatar, another Doha stock whose weighting is set to increase, was down 0.7 percent.

Kuwait’s bourse fell 0.8 percent, Oman’s 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.