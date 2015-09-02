MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets dip after oil retreats

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Most Gulf equity markets edged down in early trade on Wednesday after oil prices tumbled again, but stocks’ losses were limited because global shares appeared to be steadying.

Oil futures plunged 8 percent on Tuesday, erasing all gains made on the previous day, after a stronger-than-expected build in U.S. crude oil inventories and weak U.S. manufacturing data. Oil has extended losses by more than 2 percent in Asian trade on Wednesday, with Brent back down at $48.41 a barrel.

But global equities, which had dropped on Tuesday because of poor manufacturing data from China, were in a better shape. Asian markets edged down at a much slower pace on Wednesday, while European bourses and Wall Street were expected to open higher.

Dubai’s stock index fell 0.7 percent with most stocks in the red. But budget carrier Air Arabia, which could benefit from cheaper fuel, rose 1.4 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse edged up 0.2 percent thanks to blue chip National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which rose 2.3 percent. Energy firm Dana Gas, down 1.9 percent, was the biggest loser.

Qatar lost 1.1 percent as Ezdan Holding, down 1.7 percent, continued to retreat after local investors and foreign passive funds bid it up in ahead of the stock’s weighting increase in MSCI’s emerging markets index at the end of last month.

Kuwait’s market fell 0.9 percent and Oman slipped 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Toby Chopra)