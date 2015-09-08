FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets move little as Brent steady
#Financials
September 8, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets move little as Brent steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Tuesday as Brent oil was relatively steady, while global equities remained volatile.

Dubai’s index was nearly flat with a roughly equal split between gainers and losers.

Engineering and construction firm Drake and Scull rose 1.3 percent after announcing on Tuesday it had won 96.1 million dirhams ($26.2 million) in contracts in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait.

Conglomerate Dubai Investments climbed 1.0 percent after presenting its Mirdif Hills project, a mixed-use residential, commercial and retail development in Dubai spread across 3 million square feet; it provided no financial information, however.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse slipped 0.1 percent in mixed trade, while Qatar edged down 0.2 percent, largely because of petrochemicals giant Industries Qatar which fell 1.4 percent.

Markets in Oman and Kuwait slipped 0.08 and 0.2 percent respectively. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)

