MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly weak, but Etisalat lifts Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Tuesday, following negative global leads, but United Arab Emirates telecommunications firm Etisalat rose as it opened up to foreign and institutional investors.

Etisalat rose 1.4 percent and dominated trading volumes in Abu Dhabi, whose main index edged up 0.2 percent although most other stocks were negative.

As the biggest listed company in the UAE, Etisalat is now very likely to secure a place in emerging market indexes, attracting global funds. Previously, only local retail investors could buy the stock.

Elsewhere in the region, Dubai’s index inched down 0.08 percent as heavyweight lender Emirates NBD fell 1.7 percent.

Developer DAMAC rose 1.5 percent ahead of a shareholder meeting later in the day which will vote on the firm’s first cash dividend since it listed in Dubai in January.

Qatar’s bourse fell 0.8 percent as most stocks fell, while markets in Kuwait and Oman slipped 0.3 and 0.1 percent respectively. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Catherine Evans)