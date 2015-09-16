MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise alongside oil

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets rose early on Wednesday, after oil prices edged up and Chinese shares rebounded.

Dubai’s index climbed 1.2 percent and property developer DAMAC was the most traded stock, jumping 2.8 percent after its shareholders approved the firm’s first cash dividend since it listed in Dubai in January.

DAMAC will pay investors 0.1 dirham per share in cash and make a 10 percent bonus share issue.

Abu Dhabi’s index rose 0.8 percent with most stocks positive. Energy firms Dana Gas and Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. jumped 4.0 and 2.0 percent respectively after oil prices rose on an unexpected U.S. stockpile draw.

Markets in Qatar and Kuwait both edged up 0.2 percent, while Oman’s bourse was flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Catherine Evans)