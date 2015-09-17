FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed ahead of Fed rate decision
September 17, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were narrowly mixed in early trade on Thursday as investors tried to guess whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later in the day.

Dubai’s index, dominated by property companies which could benefit from a longer period of low rates, climbed 0.5 percent.

Developer DAMAC, the most traded stock, rose 0.3 percent and its larger competitor Emaar Properties climbed 0.5 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark was 0.06 percent lower as heavyweight telecommunications firm Etisalat fell 1.0 percent. The stock had surged ahead of opening up to foreign and institutional investors on Sept.15 and investors have since been booking profits.

Qatar’s market edged down 0.5 percent as Qatar National Bank pulled back 1.5 percent and Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan fell 1.0 percent.

Islamic banks in the Gulf could benefit from higher interest rates because some of their funding is interest-free.

Kuwait’s bourse slipped 0.2 percent and Oman was nearly flat. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dominic Evans)

