FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets move little in pre-holiday trade
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 22, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets move little in pre-holiday trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Gulf equity markets were narrowly mixed in early trade on Tuesday as investors prepared for extended holidays, with international news providing little to trade on in the morning.

Dubai’s index was flat. Most stocks were positive but property developer DAMAC and telecommunications operator du fell 0.9 and 3.0 percent respectively as the period for claiming the next dividend on the stocks ended.

News of a $100 million debt issue, however, appeared to offset some pressure on DAMAC as investors may see it as a step towards expanding the company’s business.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse climbed 0.3 percent with most blue chips posting small gains.

Qatar’s market inched 0.05 percent in mixed trade, while Kuwait’s index slipped 0.3 percent and Oman was unchanged.

Saudi Arabia’s bourse has already closed for the Eid al-Adha holiday, and most other markets in the Middle East will follow suit from Wednesday and reopen next week. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.