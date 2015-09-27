FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets narrowly mixed in thin, early trade
September 27, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets narrowly mixed in thin, early trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates stock markets were narrowly mixed in thin, early trade on Sunday as they reopened after a break for Eid Al-Adha, with no major corporate news to move shares and the global market environment slightly negative.

The Dubai stock index was up 0.2 percent, with the most heavily traded stock, builder Arabtec, flat. Dubai Parks and Resorts gained 2.5 percent in thin volume after local press coverage of attractions at the theme parks which it plans to open next year.

The Abu Dhabi index edged up 0.01 percent, with blue chip Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank adding 0.4 percent.

Oman’s stock market <. drifted up 0.3 percent, but most major Middle East bourses remain closed for Eid, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar due to reopen on Tuesday and Egypt on Monday.

Since Gulf markets shut for Eid last Tuesday, Brent oil has edged down nearly 1 percent to $48.60 a barrel, while MSCI’s all-country world equities index has dropped 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
