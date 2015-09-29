FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf slips as oil prices, Asian equities sag
September 29, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf slips as oil prices, Asian equities sag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets fell in thin early trade on Tuesday, hit by weakness in oil and Asian share prices.

Dubai’s index slipped 1.3 percent with all 10 of the most heavily traded stocks lower. GFH Financial, the most traded, fell 2.2 percent and blue chip Emaar Properties lost 1.6 percent.

Abu Dhabi sank 1.0 percent and Qatar, reopening after a long Eid al-Adha break, dropped 1.1 percent. Top Qatari lender Qatar National Bank slid 1.4 percent.

Brent crude was trading below $48 a barrel in Asia on Tuesday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 2.3 percent because of concern about slowing economic growth in the region - which could be bad news for the Gulf’s oil exporting countries.

Saudi Arabia’s stock market was due to reopen later on Tuesday after its Eid al-Adha break. A poor performance by Saudi Arabia, the source of much trading liquidity in the Gulf, could further dampen regional markets. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by John Stonestreet)

