MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges up in thin trade after global environment improves
September 30, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets edged up in early trade on Wednesday after the global market environment improved, but modest trading volumes indicated investors were not prepared to bet on an extended rally.

Regional stocks sank on Tuesday because of weak oil prices and a sell-off across emerging markets, especially in commodity-related shares.

But on Wednesday, oil was roughly where it was on Tuesday afternoon in the Gulf, with Brent crude just below $48 a barrel, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.9 percent.

This encouraged Gulf investors returning from Eid al-Adha holidays to bargain-hunt cautiously on Wednesday in sectors such as Dubai real estate, which were sold indiscriminately earlier this week.

The Dubai stock index rose 0.6 percent as Emaar properties gained 1.4 percent and DAMAC Properties added 1.0 percent.

The Dubai-listed shares of Kuwait’s Al Madina for Finance and Investment Co rose 3.6 percent after the company said it had signed a full debt settlement with Kuwait & Middle East Financial Investment Co that would cut its debt by 3.98 million dinars ($13.2 million).

Abu Dhabi’s index, up 0.5 percent, was buoyed by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, up 2.2 percent.

Qatar’s index added 0.9 percent as oil and gas-related firms partially recovered; drilling rig provider Gulf International Services, the most heavily traded stock, rose 2.7 percent while petrochemical producer Industries Qatar climbed 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

