MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed amid higher oil prices, global equities
October 1, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed amid higher oil prices, global equities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mixed early on Thursday, despite higher oil prices, as investors remained cautious after weeks of volatility in global asset prices.

Dubai’s index added 1.0 percent in a broad rally. Bbuilder Arabtec, the most heavily traded stock and one favoured by local speculators, rose 4.9 percent.

But Abu Dhabi was flat and Qatar’s index slipped 0.2 percent lower. Drilling rig provider Gulf International Services gained 0.9 percent but petrochemical producer Industries Qatar slipped 0.8 percent.

Kuwait’s index slid 0.1 percent, pressured by blue chip National Bank of Kuwait, off 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)

