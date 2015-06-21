FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks mixed within narrow range as trade stays thin
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks mixed within narrow range as trade stays thin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates prices)

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were trading within a narrow range early on Sunday with activity depressed because of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Dubai’s main index edged down 0.5 percent. Amlak , which has swung wildly since it resumed trading this month after a multi-year suspension due to debt restructuring, fell 2.0 percent and was Dubai’s most heavily traded stock by a large margin.

Dubai Parks and Resorts slipped 1.6 percent, though it remained up 76 percent from early February levels.

Abu Dhabi’s market edged up 0.3 percent solely because of First Gulf Bank, which gained 0.7 percent.

Qatar’s market was almost flat although United Development gained 1.4 percent to 24.28 riyals, testing technical resistance on its May peak of 24.35 riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.