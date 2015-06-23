MIDEAST STOCKS-Amlak leads Dubai higher, other Gulf markets move little

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Dubai’s stock market rose strongly in early trade on Tuesday, again led by mortgage provider Amlak and second-tier property shares. Other Gulf markets were subdued.

Amlak jumped 10.5 percent to 2.85 dirhams, rising above its early June peak to a new multi-year high. It was again the most heavily traded stock in Dubai, with volume about triple the next most active counter.

The stock resumed trading this month after being suspended since November 2008 as it restructured debt. Many analysts don’t follow the stock, citing insufficient information. Some see fair value for it below 1.0 dirham.

But local retail investors see it as play on the Dubai property market’s recovery. An Amlak executive told Al Khaleej newspaper this week the company planned to expand financing in the next five years and add clients, and had been discussing a tie-up with minority shareholder Emaar Properties to develop land owned by Amlak.

Union Properties rose 1.6 percent and DAMAC Properties gained 1.3 percent.

Dubai’s index climbed 1.0 percent to 4,135 points on Monday, rising above technical resistance on its 200-day average, now at 4,095 points. Any clean break - at least two straight daily closes above that mark - would be a bullish signal.

Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi’s market edged up 0.3 percent, also led by property firms such as Aldar, which gained 1.4 percent.

Telecommunications firm Etisalat, usually thinly traded, had not traded yet after news overnight that local and foreign institutions and expatriate individuals would be allowed to buy up to 20 percent of it.

Currently, the government’s Emirates Investment Authority owns 60 percent of Etisalat and the remainder is open only to individual UAE citizens.

Qatar’s market edged up 0.2 percent. The most heavily traded stock, Medicare Group, gained 1.6 percent as trading volume soared. The reason was not immediately clear.

In Oman, Al Madina Insurance rose 2.3 percent in very thin trade after saying it plans to acquire domestic rival Vision Insurance. Financial details were not given. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Tom Heneghan)