MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets consolidate, no clear direction

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets consolidated in quiet trade with no clear direction early on Tuesday as concern about weak oil prices and tightening bank sector liquidity offset a positive global market environment.

Foreign equity markets were higher because of talk that the U.S. central bank would further delay any monetary tightening. But banking liquidity across the Gulf is already tightening because of lower government oil revenues; after hovering around 0.10 percent for over two years, the United Arab Emirates’ overnight interbank rate has shot up as high as 0.46 percent in the past several weeks.

Dubai’s stock index was 0.1 percent higher after an hour of trade with blue chip Emaar Properties up 1.2 percent but second-tier real estate stocks sluggish.

Apartment prices in Dubai have fallen 11 percent in the past 12 months and will decline further because of tighter regulations, rising inflation and a strong United Arab Emirates currency, industry consultants JLL said in a report on Tuesday.

The most heavily traded stock in Dubai, GFH Financial , added 0.7 percent after the company reported further progress in settling its debts; it said it had repaid a further $37.5 million, leaving it with $137 million of outstanding debt.

Abu Dhabi’s stock index was flat with five of the 10 most heavily traded stocks unchanged, while Qatar’s index edged up 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Ralph Boulton)