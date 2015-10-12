FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil-related shares rise in Qatar, most of Gulf quiet
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil-related shares rise in Qatar, most of Gulf quiet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Oil-related shares rose in Qatar early on Monday but most stocks in the Gulf were quiet with few new incentives to trade.

Brent oil edged up a further 0.7 percent to $53.0 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday, extending a strong rebound since last week. Gulf oil officials sounded bullish at a conference in Kuwait on Sunday evening, and Qatar’s energy minister declared the oil price had bottomed out.

This helped Qatari drilling rig provider Gulf International Services climb 2.3 percent and Qatar Fuel Co gain 1.9 percent on Monday. Most of the Qatar market moved little, however, with the index up 0.3 percent.

Dubai’s stock index edged down 0.03 percent although commodities shipper Gulf Navigation added 3.1 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s index was flat but Agthia Group rose 0.5 percent after saying it had agreed to acquire three small companies involved in water bottling and purification in Dubai and Oman. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.