FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges up in quiet trade on positive global cues
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges up in quiet trade on positive global cues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets edged up early on Sunday in response to a positive global trend, though trading volumes were moderate.

The Dubai index climbed 0.5 percent as the most heavily traded stock, GFH Financial, added 2.0 percent. The company said it had agreed to acquire an industrial real estate portfolio in the United States in a deal worth $125 million -- potentially a fresh sign that it is putting its debt restructurings behind it.

Abu Dhabi gained 0.4 percent as telecommunications blue chip Etisalat, which has gained 22 percent since late August, added 1.0 percent to 15.30 dirhams.

Five analysts rate the stock a “buy” or “strong buy” and four a “hold”; their median target price is 14.60 dirhams, according to Thomson Reuters data. The company opened its shares to buying by foreign and institutional investors on Sept. 15 and may eventually become part of MSCI’s emerging market index.

Qatar edged up 0.2 percent as Barwa Real Estate climbed 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.