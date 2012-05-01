FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

Beaufort buys into London broker HB Markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Independent merchant bank Beaufort International Associates has acquired a 9.9 percent stake in London-based stockbroker HB Markets, formerly known as Hoodless Brennan, with a view to taking a majority interest.

Beaufort said the purchase is the first stage in a series of strategic developments for the group.

Subject to regulatory approval, Beaufort said it is intended that this stake in HB Markets will eventually be increased to 51 percent.

John Brennan, currently a non-executive director of Beaufort and previously a director and co-founder of Hoodless Brennan, will become chairman of HB Markets. Tim Chandler will also rejoin the HB Markets board.

The move follows on from the appointment of Jonathan Townsend, a former vice chairman of ABN Amro Hoare Govett, as chairman of Beaufort. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

