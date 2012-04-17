MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Chesapeake Energy, Comerica, IBM

April 17 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

GOOGLE INC, Monday close $606.07, up 0.55 pct

ORACLE CORP, Monday close $28.63

An Oracle attorney cited emails between top executives at Google as prime evidence that Google took its intellectual property to gain an edge in the lucrative smartphone market, at the start of a high stakes trial between the two tech giants.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, Monday close 117.73, down 2 pct

The company’s first-quarter earnings fell from a year earlier but were better than many analysts had anticipated thanks to aggressive cost-cutting and better-than-expected investment banking and trading revenues.

COCA-COLA CO, Monday close $72.44, up 1 pct

The company reported higher-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday after the world’s largest soft drink maker sold more beverages.

STATE STREET CORP, Monday close $43.68

The company said Tuesday that first-quarter net income fell 9 percent as foreign exchange revenue and servicing fees dropped from year-ago levels.

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP, Monday close $19.19, up 1 pct

The company’s oilfield services unit filed to raise up to $862.5 million in an initial public offering of its Class A common stock as the U.S. natural gas company looks to fund its heavy spending.

YAHOO INC, Monday close $14.78

The company hired PayPal’s former head of products to help oversee its newly-formed commerce group, as the Web pioneer looks for new ways to reignite growth.

IBM CORP, Monday close $202.72, up 0.5 pct

A Toshiba Corp unit said on Tuesday it plans to buy IBM Corp’s point-of-sale terminal business for $850 million, aiming to secure clients such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Toys “R” Us Inc in a global push.

U.S. BANCORP, Monday close $31.16

The company posted first-quarter profit above analysts’ expectations as credit quality at the regional lender improved.

CANADIAN SOLAR INC, Monday close $3.54

The company said it will buy majority stake in 16 power projects from SkyPower Ltd for about C$185 million ($184.7 million) as part of its plan to concentrate on smaller utility-scale projects.

COMERICA INC, Monday close $30.86, up 7 pct

The U.S. regional bank posted a higher first-quarter profit as it earned more money from its core banking operations, and said it is considering a 50 percent increase in dividend.

SEMPRA ENERGY, Monday close $63.18

Cameron LNG, a unit of Sempra Energy, said it signed agreements with Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co to develop and construct a natural gas liquefaction export facility in Louisiana.

TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP, Monday close $18.78

The company reported a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday as near-zero interest rates and low intraday volatility cut into the discount brokerage’s income, and as expenses rose.