MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Coca-Cola, Comerica, IBM

April 17 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

GOOGLE INC $612.77, up 1 pct

ORACLE CORP $28.82, up 0.64 pct

An Oracle attorney cited emails between top executives at Google as prime evidence that Google took its intellectual property to gain an edge in the lucrative smartphone market, at the start of a high stakes trial between the two tech giants.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON $63.69, down 0.45 pct

The company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, but revenue fell slightly on anemic sales of medical devices and consumer medicines -- businesses that have been hit by costly recalls in the past two years.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 118.11, up 0.3 pct

The company reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings thanks to aggressive cost-cutting and strong investment banking and trading revenues, and the Wall Street bank raised its dividend.

COCA-COLA CO, $73.80, up 2 pct

The company reported higher-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday after the world’s largest soft drink maker sold more beverages.

YAHOO INC $14.94, up 1 pct

The company hired PayPal’s former head of products to help oversee its newly-formed commerce group, as the Web pioneer looks for new ways to reignite growth.

IBM CORP $205.01, up 1 pct

A Toshiba Corp unit said on Tuesday it plans to buy IBM Corp’s point-of-sale terminal business for $850 million, aiming to secure clients such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Toys “R” Us Inc in a global push.

COMERICA INC $31.91, up 3 pct

The U.S. regional bank posted a higher first-quarter profit as it earned more money from its core banking operations, and said it is considering a 50 percent increase in dividend.

SRS LABS INC $9.45, up 38 pct

DTS INC $31.02, 4 pct

Audio technology company DTS Inc said it will buy SRS Labs in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $148 million including acquired cash, to expand its portfolio of audio-related patents and trademarks.

MCMORAN EXPLORATION CO $8.97, up 3 pct

The oil and natural gas company posted a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss helped by a 30 percent cut in expenses.

TEEKAY TANKERS $5.93, up 9 pct

Shares of Teekay Tankers rose as much as 11 percent on Tuesday after the company said it will buy 13 vessels from its parent Teekay Corp for $455 million, helping the company focus on product tankers.