MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Chesapeake, Halliburton, Berkshire

April 18 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP, $17.34, down 9 pct

Shares of the company fell after a Reuters report that Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon had borrowed as much as $1.1 billion over the last three years against his stake in thousands of company wells.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, $120,050, down 1 pct

Shares fell in reaction to the news that Chief Executive Warren Buffett has prostate cancer and will start radiation treatment this summer.

HALLIBURTON CO, $34.12, up 4 pct

The world’s second-largest oilfield services company, reported a higher quarterly profit as North American sales hit a record high despite major challenges.

EXXONMOBIL, $85.75, up 0.3 pct

U.S. oil major ExxonMobil and Russia’s Rosneft unveiled an offshore exploration partnership on Wednesday that could invest upward of $500 billion in developing Russia’s vast energy reserves in the Arctic and Black seas.

PFIZER INC, $22.53, up 1 pct

Nestle, the world’s biggest food group, is closing in on a deal to buy Pfizer’s infant nutrition business for up to $10 billion to boost its business in China and extend its lead in the world of formula milk for babies, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

SXC HEALTH SOLUTIONS, $87.54, up 9 pct

CATALYST HEALTH SOLUTIONS, $83.27, up 31 pct

SXC Health said it will buy rival pharmacy benefit manager Catalyst Health for about $4.4 billion, as it seeks to keep pace in the rapidly consolidating market for managing Americans’ prescriptions.

ST JUDE MEDICAL INC, $38.23, down 2 pct

The company, which has made headlines in recent weeks over problems with some of its leads used with implantable heart defibrillators, posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, but issued a weak forecast for the second quarter that sent shares lower.

ILLUMINA INC, $43.97, down 0.1 pct

Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday it would not extend a $6.8 billion hostile offer for genetic specialist Illumina as the U.S. group’s shareholders blocked its move to appoint new directors.

AMPHENOL CORP, $57.23, down 5 pct

The company reported quarterly results.

CME GROUP, $277.46, down 1 pct

The company on Wednesday announced it would launch a Black Sea wheat futures contract on June 6, subject to regulatory approval, based on physical delivery in ports in Russia, Ukraine or Romania.

KNOLOGY INC, $19.45, up 8 pct

The company said it agreed to be bought by a unit of WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, a regional cable services provider for about $750 million.

STARBUCKS CORP, $59.985, up 3 pct

Chief executive Howard Schultz expects mainland China to overtake Canada as Starbucks’ second-largest market by 2014 and some analysts believe it could one day rival the United States the company’s biggest market.

POLARIS INDUSTRIES, $79.73, up 9 pct

The company’s profit beat analysts’ estimates again as more people bought its off-road vehicles used on farms and in thrill-seeking sports, and the company raised its full-year outlook.

THQ INC, Tuesday close $0.60, up 34 pct

The video games maker said it expects to lose less money in the fourth quarter than previously forecast on strong sales of Saints Row: The Third and UFC Undisputed 3, pushing its shares closer to a level that would prevent a Nasdaq delisting.