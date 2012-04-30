MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Sunoco, Humana, Barnes & Noble

April 30 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:

ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP Friday close $47.92

SUNOCO INC Friday close $40.91, up 22 pct premarket

The pipeline operator said it will buy Sunoco for $5.3 billion in stock and cash as part of its plan to focus on transporting more crude oil and refined products amid falling natural gas prices.

HOLOGIC INC Friday close $21.23

GEN-PROBE INC Friday close $68.72

The medical device maker said it would acquire Gen-Probe for about $3.75 billion in cash to expand its diagnostic business.

HUMANA INC Friday close $87.82, down about 3 pct premarket

The health insurer posted a 21 percent decline in quarterly profit on Monday, missing Wall Street’s target, as higher medical benefit costs weighed on the health insurer’s results.

NYSE EURONEXT Friday close $27.07

The U.S. exchange said its profits fell by almost a third in the first quarter due to a slowdown in trading and costs from its failed merger with Deutsche Boerse.

LDK SOLAR CO LTD Friday close $2.96, down 1 pct premarket

The Chinese solar firm slumped to a third consecutive quarterly loss and forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter, as weak demand and a steep fall in selling prices take a toll on the company’s margins.

MICROSOFT CORP Friday close $31.98

BARNES & NOBLE INC Friday close $13.68, up 101 pct premarket

Microsoft will invest $300 million in the U.S. bookstore chain’s digital and college businesses, valuing them at $1.7 billion.

APPLE INC Friday close $603

The iPhone maker began talks earlier this year to stream films owned by EPIX, which is backed by three major movie studios, on devices including a long-anticipated TV, according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations.

BOEING CO Friday close $77.27

China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd <0670.HK said> on Monday it has agreed to buy 20 new Boeing B777-300ER aircraft valued at $5.94 billion based on the 2011 price catalog.

PALL CORP Friday close $60.41

HAEMONETICS CORP Friday close $68.71

Pall Corp said on Sunday it agreed to sell some of its blood collection, filtration and processing product lines to Haemonetics Corp for about $550 million.