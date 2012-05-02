FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Microsoft, Chesapeake, SMSC
#Funds News
May 2, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Microsoft, Chesapeake, SMSC

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

MICROSOFT $31.73, down 1 pct

MOTOROLA MOBILITY $38.85

A court in Mannheim ruled on Wednesday that Microsoft infringed Motorola Mobility’s patents and ordered Microsoft to remove its Xbox 360 gaming consoles and Windows 7 operating system software from the German market.

GENERAL MOTORS CO $22.92, down 2 pct

The truckmaker is now seeking a smaller holding in Isuzu Motors Ltd after the Japanese truck maker said it wanted to remain independent, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said.

TIME WARNER INC $37.59, down 1 pct

The media conglomerate on Wednesday said its revenue rose 4 percent from a year ago but impairment charges kept the media company from recording a higher profit in the first quarter.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC $35.40, up 0.5 pct

STANDARD MICROSYSTEMS CORP $36.28, up 38 pct

The chipmaker will acquire smaller rival Standard Microsystems for $829.2 million in cash to boost its embedded market offerings.

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP $17.56, down 10 pct

The No. 2 gas producer’s shares fell after the company reported earnings on Tuesday evening that disappointed investors.

MASTERCARD INC $444.12, down 2.6 pct

The world’s second-largest credit and debit card network reported a 21 percent increase in first-quarter earnings, beating Wall Street estimates, as consumers spent more with their cards.

AMERIGROUP CORP $68.10, up 9 pct

The health insurer quarterly profit halved, but still beat market estimates, helped by higher premium revenue.

WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC $63.53, up 5 pct

The health insurer posted a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts’ expectations on higher premium revenue and lower costs, and it raised its full-year outlook.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC $19.42, up 8.5 pct

The teen clothes retailer sharply raised its profit estimate for the latest quarter as it sold more spring clothes at full price, sending its shares up more than 9 percent.

DIGITALGLOBE INC $13.15, up 7 pct

The company, which supplies satellite imagery to U.S. intelligence agencies and others, posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday evening and said it will be fully funded under its contract with the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for 2012.

ALLERGAN INC $91.56, down 5 pct

The medical device maker said on Wednesday its first-quarter earnings rose as sales of eye and skin care products and Botox increased, but it gave a forecast for the second quarter that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, sending its shares lower.

CLOROX CO $67.87, down 3 pct

The company posted a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by rising costs for raw materials and a shift in sales to larger versions of its products as customers tried to saved money.

IAC/INTERACTIVE CORP $51.51, up 5.7 pct

Barry Diller’s Internet holding company reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit bolstered by its search and dating businesses.

ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC $21.37, up 12 pct

CHARMING SHOPPES INC $7.29, up 23.6 pct

The women clothing retailer will buy Charming Shoppes for $857.2 million in an all-cash deal that will expand its plus-size clothing portfolio.

NOKIA $3.59, down 2.4 pct

The cellphone maker agreed upon an exclusive deal with lens-maker Carl Zeiss to make high-end cameraphones, and said a new top-of-the-range model would be launched this month.

COMCAST CORP $29.74, down 3 pct

The leading U.S. cable TV provider posted a higher first-quarter profit on Wednesday on continuing growth in its high-speed Internet subscribers and the start of a turnaround at its NBC broadcast business.

BANKRATE INC $21.68, down 8.6 pct

Shares of the publisher of web content on personal finance fell a day after it posted quarterly results that were below Wall Street estimates, making the stock one of the top percentage losers on the New York Stock Exchange.

CVS CAREMARK CORP $45.31, up 1 pct

The drugstore operator posted a sharp rise in sales as it continued to win over former patrons of Walgreen Co stores and raised its profit forecast.

INTERCONTINENTALEXHANGE INC $125.22, down 4.5 pct

The U.S.-based exchange and clearinghouse operator reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven primarily by trading volume growth in the company’s energy over-the-counter markets.

