MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: AIG, AT&T, Priceline

May 7 (Reuters) - Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, Friday close $32.83, down 7 pct premarket

The U.S. Treasury has agreed to cut its ownership stake in the insurer to 63 percent by selling 163.9 million shares for approximately $5 billion, with AIG agreeing to buy back about $2 billion worth.

AT&T INC, Friday close $32.86, down 0.3 pct premarket

The No. 2 U.S. mobile operator is making a big investment in a nationwide wireless home monitoring service that could potentially add $1 billion to its annual revenue as part of the company’s ongoing effort to expand beyond cell phones.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, Friday close $69.66, down 8 pct premarket

The information technology services provider lowered its forecast for the full year on low demand, echoing the bleak outlook given by most of its rivals.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, Friday close $6.55, up 1.5 pct premarket

The chipmaker won the right to negotiate exclusively to buy Elpida Memory Inc after offering more than 200 billion yen ($2.5 billion) for the failed Japanese chipmaker, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said, paving the way for the U.S. company to more than double its global market share.

DIGITALGLOBE INC, Friday close $16.44

The satellite imagery company on Sunday rejected a $792 million takeover offer from rival GeoEye Inc, saying the hostile bid substantially undervalued the company and its financial prospects.

PRICELINE.COM INC, Friday close $736.12

The online travel agency has the potential to increase earnings as it takes market share in the United States and continues to grow rapidly in Asia, Nomura said and upgraded the stock to “neutral.”

CVR ENERGY INC, Friday close $30.05

Carl Icahn won control of the oil refiner as shareholders backed his $2.6 billion takeover, ending a three-month long tussle with the company’s board.