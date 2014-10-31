INVESTMENT FOCUS-Hedge-fund tactics win fans in volatile market

* Betting on price drops as well as gains viewed as key

* Mood shifts despite criticism of hedge-fund fees, returns

* Data points to inflows into hedge-fund equity strategies

* Equity long/short ‘good place to be in’ - Stenham

* Overall short level on S&P 500 stocks at 18-month high

By Francesco Canepa and Blaise Robinson

LONDON/PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Global money managers are turning to complex hedge-fund equity strategies as volatility surges, putting faith in their ability to profit from the kind of stock-price swings that have wrong-footed many investors in recent weeks.

Generally, hedge funds have not had a good year - a painful October wiped out some funds’ gains for all of 2014. But recent data show some hedge-fund equity strategies are attracting money, as investors seek out the approaches that worked best in choppy markets, such as bets on price drops as well as gains.

So while macro-driven hedge funds lost by making big bets on the economic environment and on commodities, others profited from betting shares will fall. Such funds scored some of the investment industry’s best returns in September and early October.

Fortress Investment Group on Thursday said its Macro and Asia Macro funds were down a net 9.3 percent and 7.3 percent through Oct. 24. And on Oct. 16, Reuters reported the closure of Hall Commodities, a $100 million oil and metals hedge fund.

The interest in some fund strategies looks like more than a passing phase, with the recent surge in volatility seen as a consequence of the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s post-crisis asset purchase programme.

“As we get into a more difficult market phase, with U.S. stocks richly valued and the bond market increasingly looking vulnerable, it becomes tougher to generate returns,” said Jeanne Asseraf-Bitton, head of global cross-asset research, at Lyxor Asset Management, which has $108 billion under management.

“A lot of investors who have had no investment into hedge fund strategies in the past years are now coming in, knowing that these strategies tend to perform well when volatility is on the rise and there’s more dispersion within stocks.”

Data for the first nine months of 2014 showed that “long-short” stock-trading strategies - betting on both price gains and price falls - returned around 10 percent on average in the first nine months of the year, according to Lipper data. The MSCI World index gained just 4 percent over the same period.

This matters at a time when global appetite for equities is suffering from the surge in volatility. Equity holdings in global portfolios dipped to the lowest in more than a year in October, according to the Reuters monthly survey of global investment houses.

“We’re increasing allocation to long/short equity on the basis that the price action that we’ve seen will throw up opportunities and good managers can navigate disrupted markets and volatility,” John O‘Toole, the head of multi-asset fund solutions at Pioneer Investments, which manages assets worth 194.7 billion euros ($245 billion).

Long/short European equity strategies, where managers take positive and negative stock positions, as well as funds which bet on specific events such as mergers and acquisitions, recorded larger inflows in the first eight months of 2014 than in any full year since the start of the financial crisis in 2007, data showed.

GOING SHORT

To be sure, hedge funds have their critics. Some argue their returns do not justify their hefty fees, especially during broad market rallies. Fund managers reply that their job is to insulate portfolios from big downturns.

“Hedge-fund managers are quite expensive and the predictability of them making money in good times and bad seems to be very poor,” David Coombs, a member of the investment executive committee at Rathbone Brothers, which manages assets worth 26.6 billion pounds(42.55 billion US dollar).

“The quantity of hedge funds managers who have been able to do that is also very low. We do have a few hedge funds in the portfolio, but we see them as long-term holdings rather than using them to react to volatility in the markets.”

But even if some investors are staying selective, hedge-fund tactics - especially the ability to bet on price falls - are winning more followers as gains become harder to come by.

Paris-based Carmignac, which has 49 billion euros ($62.1 billion) in assets under management, earlier this month set up a ‘short-selling’ basket of cyclical stocks to benefit from the stock market pull-back.

“It’s been a great way to hedge against the market correction,” said Frederic Leroux, global fund manager at Carmignac.

Short interest in companies in the S&P 500 index now stands at an 18-month high after steadily rising in the last few months, according to data from Markit.

And some publicly traded hedge funds are enjoying a rise in their own share prices. Pershing Square Holdings is up 10.3 percent in two weeks, better than a 5.3 percent rise for the FTSEurofirst 300 index. Man Group is up 5.1 percent.

“Equity long/short strategies are a good place to be in,” said Bruce Harington, senior analyst at Stenham Asset Management, said. “With (valuation) multiples having expanded across the board, the outlook for short performance should be better.”