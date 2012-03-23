US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat, S&P on track for weekly drop

* Nike forecasts strong year

* Zynga files secondary offering, shares slip

* Futures: Dow flat, S&P off 8.6 pts, Nasdaq off 4 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were poised for a flat open on Friday after equities suffered their worst percentage drop in two weeks, with the S&P 500 on track for its first decline in the past six weeks.

The S&P lost 0.7 percent on Thursday, its biggest percentage drop since March 6, although the benchmark index is still near four-year highs.

The benchmark S&P is down 0.8 percent for the week, and many investors were waiting for a further pullback as the index has risen 10.8 percent for the year and 26.7 percent from its October low.

Analysts do not see the current declines as the start of a deeper pullback, instead looking for a boost next week from quarter-end “window dressing,” when fund managers drop poor performing stocks and chase better-performing ones.

Factory data showing a slowdown in both the euro zone and China sent the S&P 500 lower on Thursday to its first close closed below 1,400 in six sessions.

“We are all looking for a correction in the markets and that is what we are getting at the moment,” said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.

“It’s not a deep and serious correction but we were a bit overbought and we could just move sideways to slightly lower to correct that, and it appears that is what we are doing.”

Economic reports on tap for Friday include new home sales for February at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in a Thomson Reuters survey forecast a total of 325,000 annualized units compared with 321,000 in January.

S&P 500 futures fell 8.6 points and were slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were unchanged, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 4 points.

KB Home tumbled 15.9 percent to $9.45 in premarket trading after the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder posted a wider first-quarter loss and said orders for new homes declined.

Zynga Inc fell 2.2 percent to $13.45 premarket after the online games maker said shareholders will sell about 43 million shares in a secondary offering.

Nike Inc edged up 0.3 percent to $111.30 premarket after the sportswear retailer forecast a strong year and said it was heading into the spring quarter with strong demand and improving margin trends.

Jobs search website Monster Worldwide Inc is open to selling all or part of itself and expects to have data ready for potential buyers fairly soon, Chief Executive Sal Iannuzzi said in an interview. Shares gained 3.6 percent to $9.83 premarket.

Darden Restaurants Inc gained 0.3 percent to $52 premarket posted higher third-quarter profit, boosted by increased sales at its Olive Garden chain.