US STOCKS-Futures build on 4-yr high ahead of data

* S&P 500 futures hold above 1,370

* Yahoo demands licensing fees from Facebook

* Futures up: Dow 46 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose in low volume on Tuesday a day after the S&P 500 hit fresh 4-year highs and ahead of economic data and this week’s liquidity injection by the European Central Bank aimed at supporting the euro zone’s ailing banking sector.

* The benchmark S&P 500 edged up to close at its highest level since mid-2008 on Monday, extending gains for a third session on continued hopes the U.S. economic recovery is accelerating.

* The index closed at 1,367.59 and still faced technical resistance at 1,370, a pivotal level that if crossed could spur more buying as money managers chase performance.

* S&P 500 futures rose 5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 46 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10.25 points.

* Durable goods orders data for January is due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), with economists expecting a 1 percent drop in orders after a 3 percent rise in December.

* The S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for December is due at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT), and February’s consumer confidence data will be released at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).

* The region’s banks were expected to take in another half trillion euros in cheap three-year loans offered by the ECB on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll of money market traders.

* Brent crude futures extended losses and slipped below $123, halting a surge that threatened to hurt the global economy and keeping equity investors on their toes as concerns over supply from the Middle East remained.

* Yahoo Inc has demanded licensing fees from Facebook for use of its technology, potentially engulfing social media in the patent battles and lawsuits raging across much of the technology sector. Yahoo shares rose 1.2 percent to $15.04 in light premarket trading.