US STOCKS-Futures flat after 1 percent rally

* Further upside seen as limited despite Fed talk

* Data on home prices, consumer confidence on tap

* Lennar rises after profit tops consensus

* Dow up 8 pts, S&P down 0.6 pt, Nasdaq down 0.5 pts

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were flat on Monday as investors found little reason to keep pushing shares higher after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked a rally.

* Equities jumped 1 percent on Monday after Bernanke signaled that supportive monetary policy will remain even though the job picture has begun to improve.

* While Bernanke’s comments were greeted positively by investors, the S&P has gained 12.6 percent so far this year, suggesting further upside could be limited. The nearly 6-month rally has come partly after accommodative measures by central banks around the world.

* Data on March consumer confidence will be released at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) and was seen edging lower to 70.3 from 70.8 in the previous month.

* The S&P/Case-Shiller home price index, due at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), is expected to decline but improve from the prior month and will follow a string of mixed data on the housing market.

* S&P 500 futures fell 0.6 point but remained above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 8 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures were off 0.5 point.

* Homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a sharp rise in first-quarter orders and said it saw strong signs of improvement in sales activity. The stock rose 3.8 percent to $27.40 in premarket trading.

* For-profit U.S. college Apollo Group Inc late Monday said enrollments could decline sharply as it struggles to attract students amid strict admission policies. The company also affirmed its 2012 outlook.

* Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc climbed 8.6 percent to $9.10 premarket after Bausch & Lomb agreed to buy the company for about $500 million in cash.

* The S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year to retake a four-year high on Monday after the comments from Bernanke. All 10 S&P 500 sectors rose.