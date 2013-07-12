FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Seoul shares slip as automakers tumble, eyes on China
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 12, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-Seoul shares slip as automakers tumble, eyes on China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiling to fix two transposed words in 1st paragraph)

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended 0.4 percent lower on Friday as sharp falls in automakers dragged the market down, with investors turning more cautious ahead of key Chinese economic data early next week.

Hyundai Motor tumbled 5.9 percent and ended at 2-1/2-week closing low after news that eight more cities in China, the biggest auto market, are likely to announce policies restricting new vehicle purchases.

STX Group shares rallied after STX Corp, the debt-laden group’s holding company, said late on Thursday it would sell its entire stake in STX Energy worth 270 billion Korean won. STX jumped 4.6 percent and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd rose 2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended at 1,869.98 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.