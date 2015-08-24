FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai stock index slides 5.8 pct, near chart support
August 24, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai stock index slides 5.8 pct, near chart support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates stock markets fell sharply in early trade on Monday in response to tumbling bourses in Asia and a fresh slide in oil prices.

The main Dubai index lost 5.8 percent to 3,252 points in the opening minutes, nearing major technical support on the March low of 3,233 points. It had plunged 7.0 percent on Sunday.

Top real estate developer Emaar Properties dropped 6.2 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s stock index lost 5.0 percent and Kuwait , which is less exposed to foreign investors than the UAE markets and traditionally less volatile, was down 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)

