May 22, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Japan stock market cap exceeds 1989 peak, hits record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - The market capitalisation of the shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board hit a record high at the close on Friday, a milestone for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s efforts to revive the economy through reflation.

The total market capitalisation of the TSE’s first section rose to 591.30 trillion yen ($4.9 trillion), surpassing the previous peak of 590.09 trillion yen hit in December 1989, when share prices hit record peaks at the height of the Japanese asset bubble. ($1 = 120.77 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

