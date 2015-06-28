FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait edges down after militant attack
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait edges down after militant attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s stock market edged down early on Sunday after a suicide bomber killed 27 people at a Shi‘ite Muslim mosque at the weekend, the first attack of its kind in the country.

The main index was down 0.5 percent in moderate turnover with almost all actively traded stocks lower.

Top lender National Bank of Kuwait was down 3.5 percent.

The mosque attack is unlikely to have any significant impact on Kuwait’s economy as long as oil exports continue; the economy does not rely on inflows of portfolio or foreign direct investment.

The Kuwaiti dinar barely moved in the spot and forward foreign exchange markets on Sunday, suggesting the attack was not causing major fund flows. U.S. dollar/dinar forwards were quoted higher but well within the range of the last few weeks.

But the security breach may at least temporarily dampen sentiment among the retail investors who dominate the stock market and account for the vast majority of turnover. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.