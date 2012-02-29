FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St hits session lows
February 29, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 6 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St hits session lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks hit session lows heading into the market close on Wednesday, building on a selloff that started after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that some investors saw as dampening expectations for further quantitative easing.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 47.87 points, or 0.37 percent, to 12,957.25. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 6.13 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,366.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 20.35 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,966.41.

