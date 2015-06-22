MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to consolidate; Oman's Phoenix Power may soar on listing

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate in thin trade on Monday given sluggish oil prices, a lack of fresh corporate news and the withdrawal of some investors because of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Oil prices have rebounded from an early drop in Asian trade after a European Commission official tweeted that the latest proposal from Greece was a “good basis for progress” in Monday’s talks on its debt crisis.

If an agreement is reached on keeping Greece in the euro zone, equities globally could rise and oil could gain further, providing a boost to Middle East bourses.

But domestic factors aren’t particularly positive for the Gulf. The Saudi stock index fell 1.7 percent to 9,344 points on Sunday, dropping below its 200-day average, now at 9,433.

Another straight daily close below that level would be technically negative, implying a fresh wave of profit-taking after the index rose in anticipation of the market being opened to direct foreign investment on June 15.

The volume of foreign fund inflows remains minimal. Latest Saudi exchange data published on Monday morning shows no significant direct foreign buying of stocks on Sunday.

Dubai’s index rose 0.8 percent to 4,096 points on Sunday. It faces technical resistance at its 200-day average at 4,104 points, which it has tested and failed to break cleanly three times since early May.

Kuwait’s Securities House, whose shares have been struggling, may attract some buying after its chief executive Ayman Boodai said he was stepping down and would be replaced by the current chairman of British-based Islamic lender Gatehouse Bank, Fahed Boodai, who is a member of the same family. Large shareholders endorsed the change.

In Oman, shares in Phoenix Power Co, owner of Oman’s largest power plant, are to list on Monday and pre-opening bids and offers suggest it will rise sharply.

The initial public offer at a price of 0.110 rial per share was heavily oversubscribed, attracting over 1 billion rials ($2.6 billion) of bids. The company had sought to raise 56.3 million rials. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sunil Nair)