MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to be subdued but Amanat, new Saudi listing may shine

DUBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets look set to be mostly quiet on Thursday because of weaker oil prices and global stock markets, but a few individual stocks may attract strong interest in Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude fell 1.5 percent into the $63 area on Wednesday and rebounded only slightly in the Asian morning on Thursday, while there is fresh concern about Greece’s ability to avoid a default.

Etisalat, which boosted Abu Dhabi’s market sharply in the past two days after announcing plans to let institutional investors buy its shares, closed 5.1 percent higher on Wednesday but far off its intra-day high, suggesting its rally is losing steam.

In Dubai, however, education and healthcare investor Amanat may again see buying after soaring to its 15 percent daily limit on Wednesday amid market talk that a local financial firm was aggressively building a stake in the company.

The latest exchange data shows Al Mal Capital holding 7.13 percent of the company. Al Mal was a founding shareholder of Amanat last year but at that time owned only 0.04 percent, according to Amanat’s website.

In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Ground Services Co, a unit of national carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines, will list its shares after raising 2.8 billion riyals ($752 million) in a public offer of a 30 percent stake at 50 riyals per share.

The offer was said by lawyers involved to be oversubscribed. Analysts have estimated the stock’s price/earnings ratio at 50 riyals at about 14 times 2014 earnings, compared to the overall market’s forward PE ratio of roughly 17 times.

Underlining the potential for aviation in the kingdom, Dubai-based International Airfinance Corporation, an Islamic leasing fund, said on Thursday it would buy 50 Airbus aircraft and lease them to Saudi Arabian Airlines.

Elsewhere, Oman Cement may see some selling after saying it had prolonged a maintenance shutdown of one of its facilities because of operational difficulties. It said this would hurt the company’s performance in the current quarter. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sunil Nair)