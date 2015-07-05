MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf likely to be subdued by oil price drop, Greece

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets looked set for a subdued session on Sunday, with investors reluctant to stake out fresh positions amid uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis and a sharp fall in oil prices.

Brent crude slid $1.75 to $60.32 a barrel on Friday, extending a trend since early May during which prices have fallen around 13 percent.

The drop may have been magnified by thin markets ahead of the U.S. July 4 holiday, but it may still dampen sentiment across the Gulf, particularly towards petrochemical stocks.

While Gulf economies are relatively well insulated from the Greek debt crisis because they do not rely on foreign investment, they may still be affected by uncertainty over how global markets will react to Sunday’s referendum vote in Greece.

Egypt’s stock index has been sliding for a month and dropped 0.7 percent to 8,315 points on Thursday. But it is now near technical support at its May low of 8,261 points, which could spark some buying.

Foreign investors were net buyers of Egyptian stocks by a large margin on Thursday while local investors were sellers, exchange data showed. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kim Coghill)