MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises; Drake & Scull surges again in Dubai
#Financials
July 12, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises; Drake & Scull surges again in Dubai

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets rose early on Sunday, buoyed by hopes for a Greek debt restructuring deal that could trigger gains in global markets. Construction firm Drake & Scull surged as it again dominated trade in Dubai.

Drake has been volatile since it announced on July 2 that it was removing a ceiling for investment by Gulf Cooperation Council nationals in its shares.

Since then there does not appear to have been a jump in overall GCC ownership - the latest exchange data shows it at just under 55 percent, against 57 percent when the announcement was made - but the stock surged 3.5 percent to 0.88 dirham on Sunday morning, just off its July 2 peak.

Dubai’s stock index gained 0.7 percent. Other shares favoured by short-term traders were also strong; Amlak Finance, the second most heavily traded stock, rose 1.5 percent.

The Abu Dhabi index climbed 0.7 percent as telecommunications blue chip Etisalat rose by the same amount.

Qatar edged up 0.2 percent as Barwa Real Estate , the most active stock, added 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
