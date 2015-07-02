FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf retail investors help support stock markets
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 2, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf retail investors help support stock markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were narrowly mixed in quiet trade early on Thursday as the Greek debt crisis and soft oil prices weighed on equities, but bargain-hunting by local retail investors on dips prevented any major losses.

Dubai’s stock index dipped 0.5 percent as Amlak Finance, again the most heavily traded share, slipped 1.8 percent.

However, construction firm Drake & Scull rose 3.5 percent in unusually heavy trade after saying it had raised its limit for ownership by Gulf Cooperation Council nationals to 100 percent from 49 percent. GCC nationals currently own 57 percent.

Abu Dhabi gained 0.3 percent as telecommunications operator Etisalat climbed 1.9 percent, rebounding after a week-long decline.

Shares in Abu Dhabi National Energy Co dropped 5.4 percent to 0.70 dirham in thin trade after the company said in a brief statement that it was “not engaged in merger discussions with any government or other entity”.

The stock had risen 5.7 percent on Wednesday after sources told Reuters that Abu Dhabi might merge the company into another state-owned business to make its debts more manageable and try to turn around its performance.

Qatar’s market edged up 0.4 percent as Qatar National Bank, which had lost 2.1 percent on Wednesday, rebounded 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.