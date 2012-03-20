FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Amazon boosts Nasdaq
#Market News
March 20, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 6 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Amazon boosts Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq briefly turned positive on Tuesday, boosted by Amazon after its acquisition of Kiva Systems was seen as a positive, while the S&P 500 and the Dow fell on concerns about the growth outlook in China.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 52.18 points, or 0.39 percent, to 13,186.95. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 2.99 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,406.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.64 points, or 0.05 percent, to 3,076.68, after briefly edging up a fraction of a point to a session high at 3,078.72.

