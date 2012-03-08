FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on Greek deal hopes
March 8, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 6 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on Greek deal hopes

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday as strong uptake by investors in Greece’s debt swap fed optimism a deal could be completed by a deadline later in the day, staving off a messy default.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 69.48 points, or 0.54 percent, to 12,906.81. The S&P 500 Index gained 9.19 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,361.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 20.39 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,956.08.

An unexpected rise in new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits was not enough to change perceptions the labor market was strengthening, a key factor in the current stocks rally.

