FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens off after rally; Apple up
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 6 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens off after rally; Apple up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, indicating equities may be entering a correction after hitting nearly 4-year highs.

Apple was up 1.2 percent at $593.37 after the iPad maker announced a quarterly dividend and a $10 billion stock buyback program.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.07 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,213.55. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 1.54 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,402.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.23 points, or 0.07 percent, at 3,053.03.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.