FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P turn lower after housing data
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 6 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P turn lower after housing data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 drifted lower o n Wednesday after weaker-than-expected report on February U.S. existing home sales.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.44 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,149.75. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 3.06 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,402.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.34 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,073.81.

Losses in the Nasdaq were limited by Oracle Corp, which advanced 1.2 percent to $30.47 after beating earnings estimates as new software sales came in at the high end of the company’s forecast, offsetting a sharp drop in hardware revenue.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.