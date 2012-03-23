FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, lower for week
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 6 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, lower for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, though the S&P 500 was on track to end a five-week winning streak after equities suffered their worst percentage drop in two weeks in the previous session.

The benchmark S&P is down 0.8 percent for the week, and many investors were waiting for a further pullback as the index has risen 10.8 percent for the year and 26.7 percent from its October low.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.21 points, or 0.01 percent, at 13,047.35. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 0.55 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,393.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.99 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,065.31.

