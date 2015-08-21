Wall St slump, soaring volatility boosts options volume

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The rout in U.S. stocks this week and soaring volatility has helped push options trading volume to a four-year high as traders loaded up on near-term protection against further downside pressure.

On Friday, concern about a China-led global slowdown sent the S&P 500 below the 2,000 level and the Dow into correction territory.

The turmoil in the market sent the CBOE Volatility Index , the market’s favored barometer of volatility, up about 9 points to a high of 28.38, the highest it has been since October 2014.

“A VIX of 26 means something is going to happen,” said Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive of Los Angeles-based Capital Market Laboratories. “The bearish take on options right now is that we broke through VIX of 20 by 40 percent in one day so we are nowhere near done selling,” he said.

Strong hedging activity in the options market sent the options volume to nearly 39 million contracts, the highest single day volume since 2011, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

The fact Friday was expiration day for monthly August options also helped boost options trading volume as traders closed existing positions or rolled them forward, strategists said.

The big move in the market this week means that traders who might have let certain positions expire are forced to trade options to cover existing positions.

“The bigger the move in the market, the bigger the boost to volume,” said Jared Woodard, equity derivatives strategist at BGC Partners in New York.

On Friday, traders appeared to be picking up near-term protection.

“I see a lot of people rolling (hedges) from August to September or out to further months,” said Jim Smith, options strategist at OTR Global.

Trading in the options on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which tracks the benchmark S&P 500 index, was dominated by put buying. Trading volume in the fund’s options was at about 9 million contracts, or more than three times what is normal. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Frances Kerry)