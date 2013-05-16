Investors see European stocks rising as index expiry nears

* Demand muted for protection against Euro STOXX 50

* Demand grows for bets on future index gains

* Any stock market fall could leave investors exposed

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Demand for protection against a sell-off in European stocks is down before options on a major index expire on Friday, suggesting investors are confident a months-long rally has further to go.

The Euro STOXX 50 index of top euro zone shares has gained nearly 10 percent since a similar monthly expiry in April, leaving almost all the “put” option bets by investors to speculate on or protect themselves against stock falls set to expire worthless.

As investors cut their positions in puts, however, they have little defence in options if the rally does lose steam.

“The overall trend is bullish, and we don’t feel that we need to hedge the portfolios at this point, even if puts are very cheap,” Diamant Bleu Gestion fund manager Christian Jimenez said.

“If things turn awry, we’ll just cut the positions and cash in the gains.”

Over the month, demand to buy “call” options - bets the market will rise - has increased and the put-call ratio fall from a mid-April high of 2.3 to 1.

Abundant central bank money has lured investors to equities from other asset classes, reducing demand from speculators to bet on falls. However, concerns remain over Europe’s economic health and corporate earnings have been lacklustre, meaning structural demand from funds to hedge holdings is also low.

The most recent Bank of America Merrill Lynch fund manager survey showed many funds are “underweight” their investment benchmarks on the euro zone, reflecting this more cautious view.

“Investors remain underweight Europe, and so demand for puts has been very low in general,” Kokou Agbo-Bloua, European head of equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas, said.

“(Instead) there’s been more demand for calls to play a catch-up of the Euro STOXX versus the S&P, Nikkei , FTSE or SMI that have done very well so far,” he added, referring to other leading global indexes.

Agbo-Bloua said he expected more holders of calls would renew their options on stocks rising after Friday’s expiry rather than exercise their right to buy.

The UK’s FTSE 100 index is up around 16 percent this year, while the Swiss SMI index is up 22 percent.

One consequence of the expected preference to “roll over” calls rather than puts is that the market could become vulnerable to a sell-off, as few investors would hold the insurance against such a move that can mitigate its scale.

The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index, used to measure the cost of protecting stock holdings against market falls, dropped to a two-month low on Thursday.

“If the market does now turn, there’s far fewer puts in the market... The cost of protection is really cheap, and for the people who want to defend against a sharp fall in the market it’s almost never been cheaper,” Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley, said.