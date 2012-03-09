FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St pares gains as Greek credit event declared
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 6 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St pares gains as Greek credit event declared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared gains in late trading on Friday, as worries about Greece increased after news that a derivatives group has declared a Greek credit event.

Greece triggered the payment on default insurance contracts by using legislation that forces losses on all private creditors, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association said on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.36 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,921.30. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.34 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,370.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.01 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,985.43.

