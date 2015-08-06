FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African stocks end slightly lower as miners weigh
#Intel
August 6, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

South African stocks end slightly lower as miners weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South African stocks ended lower on Thursday, in line with other emerging markets on nervousness about the timing and scope of a U.S. interest rate and faltering commodity prices.

But Old Mutual helped restrict the decline in the broader index after the Anglo-South African insurer beat forecasts with a 20 percent rise in first-half profit.

Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan said Old Mutual’s results were better than the market had expected, but it was not enough to flag a “buy” call to clients.

“We await evidence of any success the group has in developing its holistic wealth platform in the UK before turning more bullish on the stock,” he wrote in a note.

Nonetheless, the stock jumped 3.85 percent to 45.33 rand, thanks in part to a better-than-expected dividend payout.

The benchmark JSE Top-40 index ended 0.7 percent lower at 46,930 and the broader All-share index lost 0.6 percent to 52,464.

Both indices have hardly moved so far this week as investors refrained from making large bets ahead of Friday’s U.S. jobs data that may offer clues on the timing of an interest rate increase.

Bourse heavyweights Anglo American and BHP Billiton took the most points off the benchmark index. Anglo fell 1.46 percent to 153.56 rand, while Billiton shed 2.71 percent to 232.68 rand, respectively.

Trading activity on the exchange was robust with 227 million shares changing hands, well above last year’s daily average of 183 million shares. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
