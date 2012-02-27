FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ticks up to 4-year high
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 6:05 PM / in 6 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ticks up to 4-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged higher in afternoon trading on Monday to hit its highest level since June 2008 as data showed continued improvement in the beaten-down U.S. housing market, adding to hopes for a strengthening economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 28.19 points, or 0.22 percent, to 13,011.14. The S&P 500 Index rose 3.64 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,369.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 8.06 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,971.81.

The S&P hit a session high of 1,370.89, a fraction of a point above the 2011 high of 1,370.58 and the highest since June 6, 2008.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.